Berkshire Money Management holding free walk-in meetings

Berkshire Money Management has launched “Open Office Hours,” a series of free weekly walk-in meetings with licensed financial adviser Holly Simeone that are open to the public and will take place at the firm’s two offices in Dalton and Great Barrington.
Simeone will answer financial questions and provide professional guidance on topics including budgeting, saving for retirement, leaving a legacy for children and grandchildren, and getting the most from Social Security.
The program will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at BMM’s office in Great Barrington on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10, and from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Dalton office on Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.
Information: berkshiremm.com.