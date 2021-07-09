DALTON — In anticipation of opening its satellite office at 322 Main St. in Great Barrington, Berkshire Money Management is providing $10,000 to serve as the lead sponsor for Berkshire Busk!, a 10-weekend summer music and arts festival that is being held throughout July and August. The new, immersive summer event will celebrate music and live performance each weekend through Sept. 4 on the streets of Great Barrington. The sponsorship is one of several Southern Berkshire initiatives underway as BMM prepares to open its new office space. Information: https://www.berkshirebusk.com/sponsors.