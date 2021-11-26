DALTON — Berkshire Money Management has opened a new office in Great Barrington at the corner of Castle and Main streets. A soft opening for the new office will take place during the annual Great Barrington Holiday Stroll on Dec. 11. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be announced in early 2022.
In addition to having offices in South County, BMM has already begun to expand its community engagement efforts in Great Barrington and the surrounding towns as a lead sponsor for Berkshire Busk this past summer, as a sponsor for the work of Construct, Inc., distributing backpacks filled with school supplies to Southern Berkshire children, and other initiatives.