Model Farm Photo

Berkshire Money Management will host the Berkshire United Way's annual Live United Community Celebration on May 18 at the financial services firm's campus at Model Farm in Dalton.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN - THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

DALTON — Berkshire Money Management has contributed $10,000 in sponsorship support, staff volunteer hours and the use of its property at Model Farm to host Berkshire United Way’s annual Live United Community Celebration on May 18.

The event will take place at Model Farm at 161 Main St. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The United Way will present the Robert K. Agar Jr. Volunteerism Award to Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, and the Daniel C. Dillon Helping Hands, Caring Hearts Award to Shirley Edgerton. Tickets are available for purchase at berkshireunitedway.org.