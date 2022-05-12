DALTON — Berkshire Money Management has contributed $10,000 in sponsorship support, staff volunteer hours and the use of its property at Model Farm to host Berkshire United Way’s annual Live United Community Celebration on May 18.
The event will take place at Model Farm at 161 Main St. from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The United Way will present the Robert K. Agar Jr. Volunteerism Award to Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts, and the Daniel C. Dillon Helping Hands, Caring Hearts Award to Shirley Edgerton. Tickets are available for purchase at berkshireunitedway.org.