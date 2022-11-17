DALTON — Berkshire Money Management is planning to match every dollar donated by businesses and individuals in the community to the Thanksgiving Angels food giveaway program at the Community Food Pantry in South Congregational Church in Pittsfield.
The company will match up to $25,000, which will be used to provide turkeys and related items in time for the holidays.
As of Nov. 10, the program had raised more than $20,000 and is expected to reach the match challenge goal this week. Company employees will participate in distributing supplies from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the church on South Street.
Members of the community can still donate online at southcommunityfoodpantry.org/thanksgiving-angels.