Berkshire Museum elects three new trustees

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Museum’s board of trustees recently elected Judith Bookbinder, James Greenfield and Charles Walker to serve full terms on the board. It was the board’s first fully in-person meeting since early 2020.
The board also elected officers. Ethan Klepetar will continue as president for one more year. Jeffrey Belair, Rachel Melendez Mabee and Brian Tremblay will each serve two-year terms as vice president, secretary and treasurer, respectively.
Bookbinder joins the board after serving as vice president of creative communications at The Hearst Corp. for 27 years before retiring in December 2021. She and her husband, Larry Fischer, have lived in both New York City and the Berkshires since 1988, but now spend most of their time in Lenox. Bookbinder also serves on the boards of the ANA Education Foundation in New York City, and the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown.
Greenfield has served on the investment subcommittee of the Berkshire Museum for the past two years. He brings with him 36 years of investment experience in serving wealthy families and endowments as an investment portfolio manager. Greenfield and his wife, Marla, have a connection to the Berkshires of over 40 years.
Walker recently retired from Disney/ABC News based in New York City, where he served in multiple senior management roles. After retiring last year he decided to make Pittsfield and the Berkshires his permanent year-round home.