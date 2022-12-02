Berkshire Museum receives grant to maintain mobile units to bring exhibits to school and other locations

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Museum has received a grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation to continue bringing mobile museum units into area schools and other locations.
Mobile museum units bring museum quality pieces to the community, paired with bold graphics, and informative text allowing anyone in the community to experience the wonder of art, history, and natural science regardless of their ability to go into the museum itself. They can be found in banks, apartment complexes, schools, and other locations in greater Berkshire County where the community gathers.
Local schools that have displayed museum mobile units include Richmond Consolidated School, Allendale and Stearns elementary in Pittsfield and Morris Elementary in Lenox.
The funding comes from the foundation's Berkshire Hills Fund for Excellence.