PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Music School has appointed Jeffry Bradway, Karen Cellini and John Sinopoli to its board of trustees.
Bradway, previously a bookstore manager and college history instructor, co-wrote "History of the Colonial Theatre," which earned Outstanding Book of the Year by the Theatre Historical Society of America. He also has spent years volunteering at the Stockbridge Library as a historical re-enactor.
Cellini, a multidisciplinary live performance artist, producer, writer and activist, has had her work featured across the world. She has a personal commitment to serving at-risk youths.
Sinopoli has over 20 years of experience in business technology. He is the president and CEO of Synagex, a Pittsfield-based Iinformation technology managed services company.