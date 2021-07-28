PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Music School has enhanced its scholarship program to support musicians of all ages, backgrounds and levels of experience.
Students accepted into the BMS Talent & Merit Scholarship Program will benefit from: generous financial assistance (up to 100 percent tuition); invitations to participate in exclusive masterclasses with guest artists; audition coaching and workshops; complimentary tickets to performances at BMS and other venues; and performance opportunities throughout the Berkshires including individual and group recitals.
Auditions for the program will be held by appointment beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 for a panel of professional musicians. Auditions are open to the entire community, and musicians do not have to be a current BMS student to be considered. Submissions and inquiries may be emailed to executive director Natalie Johnsonius Neubert at nneubert@berkshiremusicschool.org.