NORTH ADAMS — North Adams native Dan Alcombright has been named to the newly created position of chief platform officer at Altus Power, which is headquartered in Stamford, Conn.
The brother of former North Adams Mayor Richard J. Alcombright most recently worked for Duke Energy. He will join Altus' leadership team, and oversee its strategy to scale operations across the platform and accelerate growth, as well as build sustainable value through its alliances with portfolio partners CBRE, Blackstone and others.
Alcombright also will serve as a member of the company's newly created executive operations committee.
Alcombright began his career as a manufacturing automation software engineer and held roles of increasing responsibility over 25 years, designing and building manufacturing equipment and software solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device customers.
In 2009, Alcombright joined the renewable energy industry as president and CEO of SOLON Corp.
He is a 1979 graduate of Drury High School, and graduated in 1983 from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with high distinction. He lives in Tucson, Ariz. with his wife, Nancy.