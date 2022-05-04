Keith Girouard Photo

Keith Girouard is regional director of the Berkshire regional office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network in Pittsfield. The office is holding a series of online workshops between May 10 and June 9.

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire regional office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center will be holding a new series of free online workshops titled “Be Profitable” through a collaboration with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and 1Berkshire.

All workshops will run from 9-10:30 a.m. on their respective days.

Module 1, “Tuning Your Operational & Business Model,” will take place May 10. Registration: https://bit.ly/MSBDCProfit-1

Module 2, “Better Financial Management,” will take place May 26. Registration: https://bit.ly/MSBDCProfit-2

Module 3, “Market for Profit,” will take place June 9. Registration: https://bit.ly/MSBDCProfit-3.

Those who attend all three modules will receive a complementary executive summary of the key action steps they can take today to be more profitable. Information: www.msbdc.org/berkshire.