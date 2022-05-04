PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire regional office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center will be holding a new series of free online workshops titled “Be Profitable” through a collaboration with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and 1Berkshire.
All workshops will run from 9-10:30 a.m. on their respective days.
Module 1, “Tuning Your Operational & Business Model,” will take place May 10. Registration: https://bit.ly/MSBDCProfit-1
Module 2, “Better Financial Management,” will take place May 26. Registration: https://bit.ly/MSBDCProfit-2
Module 3, “Market for Profit,” will take place June 9. Registration: https://bit.ly/MSBDCProfit-3.
Those who attend all three modules will receive a complementary executive summary of the key action steps they can take today to be more profitable. Information: www.msbdc.org/berkshire.