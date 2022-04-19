PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Bank is ranked among the top 10 of America’s most trusted banks in Newsweek Magazine’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022. Berkshire is ranked ninth, and is one of only two banks in the northeast to be listed in the top 10.
Results were based on an approach to evaluating trust that considered customer trust, employee trust, and investor trust based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents.
Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 features 400 companies listed across 22 industries.