PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, which has locations in Great Barrington, North Adams and Pittsfield, has received 2021 Star Performer recognition from The American Orthopaedic Association’s Own the Bone program. The practice has been recognized by this program each year since 2016.
Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates is one of over 275 healthcare institutions nationwide that has taken initiative to ensure its osteoporotic fracture patients receive the treatment and care that they deserve by implementing The American Orthopaedic Association’s Own the Bone program.
The program is aimed to better identify, evaluate, and treat patients that suffer from an osteoporosis or low bone density-related fracture.