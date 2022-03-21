WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Berkshire Art Association board member Ilene Spiewak of West Stockbridge has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition that is sponsored by the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.
The title of the competition is American Portraiture Today. The competition encourages artists to challenge traditional definitions of portraiture.
Spiewak’s self-portrait was one of 42 works selected from more than 2,700 submissions to be juried into the NPG exhibition. The show opens to the public April 30 and runs through Fec. 26, 2023. It will then travel to other museums in cities across the United States. Information: https://tinyurl.com/vkwszc2f.