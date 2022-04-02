Berkshire realtor attends global real estate conference

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Realtor Katie Soules, an associate broker with Stone House Properties of West Stockbridge, recently attended the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s Annual Conference which took place in Las Vegas.
The event provided networking and learning opportunities for brokers, senior managers and relocation professionals affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of 550 independent real estate firms. It was the culmination of LeadingRE Conference Week, a series of specialized events that attracted nearly 2,000 participants. Stone House Properties is the Berkshire County representative of LeadingRE.
Soules took part in sessions that addressed the latest trends that are driving the real estate market, the global economy, home and lifestyle preferences, evolving technologies and the relocation industry — with a focus on meeting the needs of today’s home buyers and sellers.