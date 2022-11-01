The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission will hold three public input sessions on its Regional Transportation Plan

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is holding three public information sessions this month on the development of the region's new 20-year Regional Transportation Plan. Public input is part of the development process.
The public information sessions will be held Wednesday at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield; Nov. 10 at Adams Town Hall, and Nov. 16 at the Great Barrington firehouse. All three sessions will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The plan's purpose, process and products will be discussed. All meetings will also be broadcast live as a Zoom webinar. Spanish interpretation for these webinars is available by request. The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is the regional planning agency for Berkshire County. Registration: berkshireplanning.org/initiatives/RTP.