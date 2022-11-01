<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission will hold three public input sessions on its Regional Transportation Plan

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is holding three public information sessions this month on the development of the region's new 20-year Regional Transportation Plan. Public input is part of the development process. 

The public information sessions will be held Wednesday at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield; Nov. 10 at Adams Town Hall, and Nov. 16 at the Great Barrington firehouse. All three sessions will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The plan's purpose, process and products will be discussed. All meetings will also be broadcast live as a Zoom webinar. Spanish interpretation for these webinars is available by request. The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is the regional planning agency for Berkshire County. Registration: berkshireplanning.org/initiatives/RTP.

