Berkshire Regional Planning Commission receives $50K grant to support arts in education

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a $50,000 Grants for Arts Projects award.
The funding will support the Creative Compact for Collaborative and Collective Impact (C4) Initiative. In partnership with various educational advocacy networks and collaboration with BRPC, the C4 Initiative executes regionwide collaboration for creative placemaking and addresses regional needs in Berkshire County’s 13 school districts. This initiative was launched in collaboration with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and the North Adams Public Schools.
This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal 2023 grants.