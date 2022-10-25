Berkshire Regional Planning Commission seeks input on draft economic development strategy

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is seeking public comment on a draft Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for Berkshire County, which will be in effect from 2023 through 2027.
The creation of the strategy is a coordinated regional planning process that documents current economic conditions, identifies priority economic development projects, and sets goals and strategies for the upcoming five-year period.
After the public comment period completes on Nov. 12, and the document is endorsed by the commission, it will be submitted to the U.S. Economic Development Administration for approval. Implementation occurs over the course of the next five years, with annual progress reports filed each year.
The draft document can be found on BRPC’s website at bit.ly/BerkshireCEDS, along with more information about the initiative and copies of former strategic documents and annual reports.
The PDF document includes links to online forms for members of the public to suggest additions to the action plan and resiliency recommendations included in the draft. General comments can be emailed to Laura Brennan, the commission's economic development program manager, at lbrennan@berkshireplanning.org, with the subject line “CEDS draft.”