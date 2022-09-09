Berkshire Roots partners to distribute cannabis spray

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Roots has formed a partnership with Yellow Labs Inc. to manufacture and distribute Yellow Labs THC Mist sublingual mouth spray in Massachusetts.
Yellow Labs THC Mist is a fast onset oral spray that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption. It uses delivri, a new microdose technology
The first several varieties Berkshire Roots will produce are “Relax,” “Energy,” “Focus” and “Recover,” with additional varieties and flavors to be introduced over time.
The companies expect the first products to be available for purchase at multiple dispensaries throughout the state, including Berkshire Roots’ stores in Pittsfield and East Boston.