Berkshire South to hold 20th anniversary gala

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire South Regional Community Center will hold its 20th anniversary gala celebration at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Food and drinks will be served and live music and a live auction benefiting youth and community programming will be held.
A special 20th anniversary presentation also will be held. Board Chairs Bob Norris, Adam Hersch and Ethel Patterson will be recognized for moving the organization forward over the last two decades.
Information/tickets:berkshiresouth.org/gala, 413-528-2810.