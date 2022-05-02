WESTWOOD — The average price for a gallon of gas rose by 8 cents in both Berkshire County and the state of Massachusetts this week, according to AAA Northeast.
In the Berkshires, the average price is now $4.15 per gallon, while the state price is $4.21, which is 2 cents higher than the national average, which jumped 7 cents this week. The average price in the Berkshires is up 11 cents over the last two weeks.
Pump prices rose again over the past week due primarily to the high cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100, and the oil price accounts for about 60 percent of pump prices.
“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”
In Western Massachusetts, the average price in Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties is all the same this week, while the average price in Hampden County is $4.11, the lowest among the state's 14 counties.
The state's average price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and $1.42 higher than last year. The national average price is also 1 cent lower a month ago, but $1.29 more than last year.