A $5 million part was holding up Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing's new production line thanks to supply chain issues and shipping problems

LEE — Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing is putting the finishing touches on its new, state-of-the-art production line, the centerpiece of the firm’s $20 million expansion project.
But receiving and installing the latest portion of this $8.5 million device — a part worth $5 million — proved to be a chore. Supply chain delays made shipping the part from overseas very expensive, while getting technicians into the U.S. to install it required assistance from the office of U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal.
The company had to pay $350,000 to have the rest of the part flown to Lee from Italy to avoid the delays that were caused when the first portion of the equipment was shipped by sea.
“It’s very, very large and very, very heavy,” said BSM CEO Shawn Kinney. “It was supposed to be shipped by sea and would take two weeks to get here. We sent the first shipment off by sea and they kept delaying, and delaying and delaying at the port.”
When the ship finally arrived in the U.S. it remained stuck in New York harbor for over a month because it couldn’t get into the port to unload, Kinney said.
“So we decided to pay another $350,000 to have the rest of the equipment air shipped here, and we were able to get it immediately,” Kinney said. “Otherwise we were looking at a delay of two months or more.
“It was unpredictable what the delay was. Every day we were getting another story about the delay.”
To install the part, BSM — which produces sterile, injectable drugs for pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are currently in crucial studies for the treatment of various diseases — had to rely on technicians from Italy. This is where Neal’s office got involved.
“They couldn’t get into the American consulate to get a visa,” Kinney said. “I had to contact Neal’s office and get them involved. They actually reached out to the consulate and got them an emergency appointment to go in and get their visas.”
BSM originally ordered the production line in February 2020, a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut down the economy. But the parts didn’t begin to arrive in Lee until last December.
“So, there’s been a lot of legwork to get this thing here,” Kinney said. “It’s almost eight months late now from when it was originally supposed to be delivered.”
The new production line isn’t quite completed yet, but it should be shortly. The two remaining pieces, a filler and a capper, are expected to arrive at BSM in April, according to Kinney and Andrea Wagner, BSM's chief technical officer. International shipping won’t be a problem this time — the filler is coming from Connecticut and the capper from Pennsylvania, Kinney said.
“We’ll probably start testing in early May,” Kinney said. “We hope to have it fully operational by the end of June.”
“We’ve already sold time on that line,” added Wagner.
According to BSM, the new production line is fully automated — it’s operated by four robots and is very flexible. It contains state-of-the-art technology that makes it one of the most advanced clinical-scale sterile filing lines in the United States and Europe.
The line has been sent to BSM in pieces, and each portion required a different lead time to reach Lee because the entire device is so complex.
“All of these things are made with this really high-end stainless steel, there’s a lot of electronics, they’re custom made, they have to be designed,” Wagner said. “This isn’t something that you just buy off a shelf. And it all has to be integrated together.
“There’s five different vendors that you have to coordinate with to make this thing. It’s kind of like building a house, right? Most contractors have built a house before, but this has never been built before, so there’s that piece, too.”
The new production line will be a “huge plus” for BSM’s stability, personnel and growth, Wagner said.
“We’re going to do more of what we already do,” she said.
In addition to the installation of the new production line, BSM's $20 million expansion project includes doubling the size of its current clean room at the 116,000-square-foot Lee Corporate Center on Pleasant Street (Route 102), which originally was a toy warehouse. The project has allowed BSM to fully occupy that facility, Wagner said.
BSM has grown rapidly since its inception in 2015 and currently has 200 employees after adding 23 workers during a 10-month span last year. The company hopes to have 250 employees by the end of this year and 300 by next year, Wagner said.