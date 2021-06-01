LEE — Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing and filing equipment supplier Colanar will hold a webinar at 1 p.m. Wednesday on a new technology that will be incorporated into BSM’s new isolator-based filling line that is under construction and is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2022.
The new technology, developed by Colanar and Abbena, will provide 100 percent real-time, nondestructive weight checks, or IPCs, for syringes and bulk vials.
The webinar is one in a series of presentations in a free webinar series titled “The Future of Small Scale Sterile Filling.”
Registration: berkshiresterilemanufacturing.com/the-new-online-technique-for-ipc-and-other-advanced-technologies.