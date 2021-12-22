SHEFFIELD — Five Berkshire County organizations are among the 14 recipients of funding in the second round of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation’s Bridging Divides, Healing Communities grant program, which supports community-building efforts to bridge differences and drive positive change at the local level.
The Berkshire recipients:
• Alliance for a Viable Future (with fiscal sponsor Good Work Institute), $2,500, to expand Indigenous Peoples Day programming;
• Berkshire Pulse, of Great Barrington, $3,000, to help immigrants engage in the arts and celebrate their heritage through a weekly Moving Life Stories free dance workshop;
• Literacy Network of South Berkshire, in Lee, $1,462, to create LitNet’s first Learner Advisory Council of adult students;
• Sheffield Historical Society, $3,000, to support the planning, staging and presentation of a play and discussion celebrating the life of Elizabeth “Mum Bett” Freeman;
• Williamstown Chamber of Commerce, $1,500, for a free virtual training workshop on diversity, equity and inclusion for businesses and community members, in partnership with Bridge.