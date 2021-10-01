SHEFFIELD — The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation has launched a second grant cycle in its Bridging Divides, Healing Communities initiative, which supports community-building efforts to bridge differences and drive positive change at the local level.
Applications are due Oct. 15 at BerkshireTaconic.org/Healing.
The foundation will award grants of up to $3,000 to support small-scale, community-based actions, such as virtual forums, service projects, and artistic and cultural activities.
The Bridging Divides, Healing Communities initiative also includes a film challenge with $3,500 in cash prizes, now open to people ages 14 to 24, at YouthFilmChallenge.com, and a recent speaker series on topics of race, social cohesion, the media’s role in polarized times and promising local engagement efforts.
A first round of grants provided $50,000 to 21 local groups this year.
Information: BerkshireTaconic.org.