PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Trade & Commerce, a monthly newspaper that covers Berkshire County business, printed its last issue this month.
BT&C’s first issue was published in April 1997. Publisher Brad Johnson believes 300 issues were printed during the newspaper's 25 years of existence. The paper was formerly known as Berkshire Business Journal.
In a statement printed in this month’s issue, Johnson said closing the paper was a difficult decision to make because BT&C continues to be a well-read and well-supported publication.
But Johnson said the decision to make April the newspaper’s final issue “is being driven by my own honest acknowledgment that a quarter-century dedicated to any one thing is enough.”