PITTSFIELD — The state unemployment rate remained unchanged last month, but the Berkshire jobless rate underwent a slight increase for the second straight month.
The Berkshire rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 6.3 percent in July, according to state figures released on Tuesday. The state unemployment rate is 4.9 percent. The national unemployment rate is 5.4 percent. The Berkshire County unemployment rate was 10.0 percent 12 months ago.
The number of unemployed residents in the Berkshires rose by 219 last month to 3,904, the most since April. The number of employed residents dropped by 667 to 57,777.
The unemployment rates in the Berkshire's two cities also rose slightly last month from 7.5 percent to 7.6 percent in North Adams and from 7.3 percent to 7.5 percent in Pittsfield.