Berkshire United Way launches 2022-23 fundraising campaign

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire United Way has launched its 2022-23 fundraising campaign to support 40 programs and more than 10,000 neighbors in need.
The United Way team works with nearly 140 workplace campaigns to offer simple, efficient and enjoyable ways for employees to make a difference in the community.
Anyone who pledges through Mill Town Capital’s workforce campaign this year will be entered for a chance to win a Berkshire Experience at Gateways Inn in Lenox.
To learn how to establish a workplace campaign, contact Pamela Knisley at pknisley@berkshireunitedway.org or 413-442-6948, ext. 15. Information: berkshireunitedway.org.