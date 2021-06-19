PITTSFIELD — Eva Sheridan, of Boyd Technologies, was elected president of the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board for fiscal 2022 by the board of directors at the group’s annual meeting.
The other fiscal 2022 officers are: Michael Taylor, city of Pittsfield, vice president; Albert Ingegni III, Berkshire Health Care Systems, vice president; Doug McNally, Frosthollow Associates, youth council chair; James Brosnan, McCann Technical School, treasurer; and Chelsea Tyer, Neenah Paper, secretary.
The at-large officer’s position is vacant.