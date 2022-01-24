WESTWOOD — Following relatively little change over the past month, Berkshire County's average gas price jumped 3 cents this week to $3.40 per gallon, and is now one of the highest among the state's 14 counties, according to AAA Northeast.
The Berkshires' average price is now the same as in Middlesex County, and trails only Nantucket ($4.52), Dukes ($4.14), Suffolk ($3.50) and Barnstable ($3.42) among all the counties in the state. The average price is also at least 10 cents higher than the average prices in Hampden (3.24), Franklin ($3.27) and Hampshire ($3.31), the three other counties in Western Massachusetts.
The state's average gas price, however, remained at $3.36 per gallon this week. It's 2 cents lower than a month again, and $1 higher than at this time last year. Massachusetts' average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average price of $3.33, which has increased 2 cents from last week. The national average price is 5 cents higher than a month ago, and 94 cents higher than at this time last year.
Despite typical low seasonal demand for gasoline, pump prices are clawing their way higher around the country. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, two cents more than a week ago. The culprit is the rising price for oil, which is now bobbing around $85 per barrel, nearly $20 more than in November. Last week, both OPEC and U.S. energy officials said the COVID-19 omicron variant is no longer expected to slow the continued recovery of petroleum demand in 2022. Despite this, OPEC and its allies are maintaining their planned modest production increases and will not dramatically ramp up output. The result will be a continued tight supply of oil.
“As long as the price for oil remains elevated, consumers will be feeling it at the pump,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.