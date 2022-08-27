Bethany Prince-Malloy is honored for her role at Family Center of Northern Berkshire County

NORTH ADAMS — Bethany Prince-Malloy, the associate coordinator of the Family Center of Northern Berkshire County, has been selected to receive the Faces of Prevention Award from The Children’s Trust in Boston.
The Family Center is overseen by Child Care of the Berkshires.
The award honors and recognizes family support professionals across Massachusetts who go above and beyond to support families and prevent child abuse. Prince-Malloy, of North Adams, started at Child Care of the Berkshires as a family support worker a decade ago.
The Family Center of Northern Berkshire County, funded by the Children’s Trust, supports 11 Northern Berkshire communities: Adams, Cheshire, Clarksburg, Florida, Hancock, Lanesborugh, Monroe, New Ashford, North Adams, Savoy and Williamstown.
Prince-Malloy holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Plymouth State University.