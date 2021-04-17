NORTH ADAMS — Gray Ellrodt, Steve Narey and Laila Boucher have joined the board of directors of Berkshire Family & Individual Resources.
Ellrodt, a doctor, is the former chief of medicine at Berkshire Medical Center, where he also served as chief quality officer.
Ellrodt, a volunteer with the American Heart Association, is past president of the association's Berkshire Board; past president of the Northeast Affiliate board of directors; past chair of the Get With the Guidelines steering committee; and past chair of the Mission: Lifeline AWG.
Narey is an attorney with the Berkshire County law firm of Donovan O’Connor & Dodig LLP. He served as president of the board of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress from 2014-18, and received that organization’s 2020 Leadership Award. He serves on BFAIR’s governance and advocacy committees.
Boucher is vice president of government banking at Adams Community Bank. She started working at the bank as a teller in 2008.
The Mississippi native moved to Berkshire County in 2007 and lives in Williamstown. Her husband is a native of North Adams.
The board also elected officers at its annual meeting March 15. Peter Mirante was elected chairperson; Kim Baker, vice chair; Patti Messina, clerk; and Dana Mullen, treasurer. Alex Kastrinakis was recognized for having served two terms as board chair.