BFAIR again recognized with Health New England Well Worth It Award

NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family & Individual Resources has been named a 2022 Health New England Well Worth It Award recipient at the gold level for worksite health promotion and employee health improvement.
The award recognizes the organization’s commitment to its employees’ overall health and their achievements in implementing health and wellness programs during 2021. BFAIR was a bronze level recipient last year.
This year’s workplace wellness activities included a variety of workshops to offer our employees such as mindfulness, exercise, healthy eating, and smoking cessation.
The Well Worth It Award is an extension of Health New England’s mission and honors the work being done by employer groups to improve the health and lives of the people in their communities.