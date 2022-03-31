NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family & Individual Resources has received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for its day habilitation and adult family care (AFC) services. The accreditation extends through 2025.
During the accreditation process, the CARF surveyors noted that “BFAIR has a solid reputation with funders and referral agencies that express appreciation for this collaborative, transparent, and respectful approach as a community partner providing quality services and supports. BFAIR often leads the way in the state with its approaches.”
“I am proud of our program staff and leadership team for their commitment, and dedication to offering quality, personalized and community-based services,” said Rich Weisenflue, BFAIR’s CEO.