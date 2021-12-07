NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family & Individual Resources has launched its Heart of BFAIR End of Year Campaign, after a successful Giving Tuesday campaign that was sponsored by Adams Community Bank.
On Giving Tuesday, supporters contributed to BFAIR’s mission to provide accessible and individualized services for people with developmental disabilities, autism and acquired brain injury. Adams Community Bank matched any donations made Nov. 30, up to $5,000, which brought the single-day donation total to over $9,000.
Donations to the Heart of BFAIR campaign by community supporters helps the agency serve people with disabilities by offsetting out-of-pocket expenses they might have, creating accessibility features to their homes and programs and promoting independence. The campaign will be accepting donations via cash, check, text-to-give by texting Casey to 50155, or at bit.ly/heartofbfair.