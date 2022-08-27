Nina Benvenuto promoted to assistant director of employment services at BFAIR

NORTH ADAMS — Nina Benvenuto has been promoted to assistant director of employment services at Berkshire Family & Individual Resources.
In her new position, Benvenuto will provide oversight to the employment services department and supervision to two managers and several direct care staff.
She joined BFAIR last November as an employment and training coordinator overseeing the pre-employment transition services program, which prepares high school students with disabilities for the workforce.
Benvenuto holds a bachelor’s degree in social welfare from SUNY Albany, and will be embarking on a master’s degree in public administration at Southern New Hampshire University this fall.