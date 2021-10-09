NORTH ADAMS — Kayla Brown-Wood has been promoted to director of employment services at Berkshire Family and Individual Resources. She has served as assistant director of that department for the past three years.
Brown-Wood joined BFAIR in 2016, as employment coordinator, before being appointed to assistant director of employment services in 2018.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a minor in psychology from Fitchburg State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in public health administration.