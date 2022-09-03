BFAIR promotes Caroline Prew to director of family and individual services

NORTH ADAMS — Caroline Prew has been promoted to director of family and individual services at Berkshire Family & Individual Resources.
Prew joined BFAIR as a receptionist in the agency’s Pittsfield office in February 2017, before becoming outreach coordinator during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bay Path College in 2017.
“Since joining our team almost six years ago, Caroline has eagerly assumed more responsibilities, and she brings a unique skillset to the job, specifically in the areas of critical thinking and teamwork,” said Kristin Wampler, BFAIR’s vice president of community services. “Her endless positivity, enthusiasm, and strong advocacy will aid her in handling the everyday operation of our family and individual supports program.”