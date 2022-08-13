BFAIR promotes three as part of staff reorganization

NORTH ADAMS — Ethel Altiery has been promoted to chief operating officer, Theresa Denette to senior vice president operations and Kristen Wampler to VP Community Services following a reorganization of key staff at Berkshire Family and Individual Resources.
Altiery joined BFAIR in 2000. Due to her vast knowledge and experience and contribution to the field of human services, she has steadily been promoted from her initial position as director of residential services.
Denette joined BFAIR in 2001 as assistant director of day habilitation services and most recently served as SVP day services.
Wampler began her career at BFAIR in 2003 as assistant director residential services. She later served as director of individual and family supports, and VP individual and family supports while overseeing BFAIR’s Pittsfield office.