NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family & Individual Resources raised over $31,000 at its first summer kickoff festival, which took place June 11.
With support from 34 sponsors and 28 in-kind donations from local businesses, the festival featured musical acts, food, two mini-golf courses and 15 games and activities. Over $3,000 in prizes and raffles were distributed.
“Support that we receive through events like the Summer Kick-Off Festival and with other fundraising activities, helps us to provide essential and individualized care to persons with developmental disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injury, “ said Tara Jacobsen, BFAIR’s fundraising and grants manager.