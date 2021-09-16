NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family and Individual Resources was recently selected to be a bronze level recipient in the 2021 Health New England Well Worth It Awards for successful health promotion and employee health improvement. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to its employees’ overall health and their achievements in implementing health and wellness programs.
This year’s workplace wellness activities at BFAIR included a variety of employee workshops such as yoga, healthy eating, and smoking cessation. Also included were a few self-driven challenges such as a walking challenge and a hydration challenge. Individuals who are served by BFAIR also participated in this year’s wellness campaign.