NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family and Individual Resources, in partnership with All Out Adventures of Northampton, will be distributing free bicycle helmets March 29, to promote brain health and safety, in recognition of March being Brain Injury Awareness Month.
The adult-size helmets will be distributed from noon to 5 p.m. at All Out Adventures, 297 Pleasant St. in Northampton. Staff and volunteers will ensure that anyone picking up a helmet on that date knows how to properly fit and wear it.
All Out Adventures, founded in 2001, operates about 180 outdoor programs each year for people who have disabilities, seniors and veterans throughout Massachusetts.