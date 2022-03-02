NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Family & Individual Resources has been chosen as the March beneficiary of Stop & Shop's monthly community bag program, which aims to eliminate single-use plastics while donating to nonprofits.
Each month, a different nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of special reusable community bags. This month, BFAIR will receive $1 of very $2.50 purchase of a reusable community bag at the Stop & Shop at 876 State Road in North Adams.
Information: bfair.org. For information on the Stop & Shop community bag program, visit stopandshop.bags4mycause.com.