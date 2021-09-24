NORTH ADAMS — Working with Wild Oats Market’s Round Up for Change Program, Berkshire Families and Individual Resources raised over $3,900 last month to directly support individuals with disabilities. BFAIR received the funding as the designated August charity of choice for Wild Oats’ community donation program.
Customers who visited Wild Oats Market in Williamstown last month rounded up the total amount of their purchases to the next whole. One hundred percent of the money collected at Wild Oats went directly to supporting the individuals served and programs and services provided by BFAIR.