PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative of Western Massachusetts will hold a free online film sound workshop, “The Sound of Film: Foundational Principles” at 5 p.m. Monday. Dien Vo, a professor of film studies and media at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, will be the presenter.
Vo will discuss technical principles, useful tools to use in post production and the role of hearing during recording and editing. A question and answer session will also take place. Information: Berkshirefilm.org. Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sound-of-film-foundational-principles-tickets-186457598697.