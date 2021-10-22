PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative of Western Massachusetts will be holding the final two free workshops in its Bridging Divides/Healing Communities Youth Film Challenge this weekend.
"Directing Your First Documentary," with award-winning filmmaker and founder of Outpost Productions, iin Purvati, takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"The Sound of Film: Foundational Principles," with filmmaker and Bard College at Simon's Rock Film Professor Dien Vo, takes place at 5 p.m. Sunday. Registration/information: berkshirefilm.org.