BHS appoints infectious disease specialist Dr. Yagya Tiwari to BMC, Berkshire Internists staff

PITTSFIELD — Dr. Yagya Tiwari, a board certified and fellowship trained Infectious disease specialist, has been appointed by Berkshire Health Systems to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Berkshire Internists of BMC.
Tiwari comes to the Berkshires from New Bedford Community Health Center, where he served as an infectious disease and internal medicine provider since 2018.
His clinical interests include antimicrobial stewardship, complex lung and abdominal infections, and viral infections.
He is board certified in internal medicine and infectious disease and was fellowship trained in infectious disease at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine in New York.
He received his medical degree from Tribhuvan University in Nepal, and completed his residency in internal medicine at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.