PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems' two hospitals, Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, have each been designated a "LBGTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer" in the Healthcare Equality Index conducted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
BMC received an evaluation of 95 out of 100 and Fairview an 85 out of 100. The HEI, now in its 15th year, is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.
A record 906 healthcare facilities actively participated in the 2022 HEI survey and 251 of those, including BMC and Fairview, earned an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer” designation.