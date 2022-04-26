PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems recently launched its nursing assistant training program, which helps train and place candidates as nursing assistants at Berkshire Medical Center.
Program participants receive three weeks of intensive, on-the-job training from an expert team of nurse educators and are eligible to receive full-time nursing assistant wages and benefits as soon as they begin their training. At the conclusion of their training, nursing assistants are accepted into full-time caregiving positions. The program accepts new applicants monthly and recently announced a significant hourly wage increase, in which starting nursing assistants can earn up to $25 per hour.
BHS has been piloting a series of workforce development pipeline programs for nursing assistants, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses, and registered nurses designed to expand and build a skilled healthcare workforce in the Berkshires
For information on all pipeline programs, visit www.berkshirehealthsystems.org/careerpipeline.