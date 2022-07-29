BHS names Charles Redd as first diversity, equity and inclusion officer

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems has appointed Charles Redd to the newly created position of diversity, equity and inclusion officer. He begins his new role on Monday.
Redd will serve in the organization’s first full-time role dedicated to proactively developing and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that impact patients, employees and the community.
Redd will report directly to President and CEO Darlene Rodowicz and will work closely with leaders across the health system to advance its mission, identify and reduce health disparities, create welcoming environments for patients, and support a diverse workforce
A longtime resident of Berkshire County and a nurse for more than 27 years, Redd began his career as a nursing assistant in 1985. He has worked in nursing positions of increasing responsibility for nearly three decades, including at Baystate Medical Center as assistant manager of telemetry and ICU step-down units, director of emergency and behavioral health services, and clinical documentation improvement lead. Most recently, Redd has served as the director of quality for Fairview Hospital.
Redd has been engaged in diversity, equity and inclusion work for more than 10 years, first as part of the Black Employees Connecting resource group at Baystate Health and then as a leadership fellow with Partnership Inc. in Boston.